Southampton have made a key statement in the Virgil Van Dijk case.

The Liverpool target has been chased by a number of clubs this summer, but the Saints’ vice-chairman, Les Reed, made it clear that the club would struggle to replace him.

“Finding a naturally left-footed player is even more difficult,” Reed stated in a press conference in which the Premier League club introduced Wesley Hoedt, formerly of Lazio.

The Solent club has also stated in the past that it would be willing to sit Van Dijk rather than let him leave.

Reed was also very positive about fellow Dutchman Hoedt: "we have been tracking central defenders on our target list for the past 12 months and Wesley has always been at the top of that list, so it was important to act when the opportunity came.

“Wesley has proven his talent through his performances for Lazio, as well as the Netherlands, and we believe he can develop even further here at Southampton, alongside his international team-mate Virgil van Dijk, as well as the likes of Jack Stephens, Maya Yoshida, Jan Bednarek and Florin Gardos.

“With Wesley joining those players, we believe we have the right amount of quality, depth and flexibility at centre-back to help us achieve our aims this season.”