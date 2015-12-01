Southampton would rather have Virgil Van Dijk sit a season

The Saints don’t want to sell the Dutch international, despite Liverpool offering £60 million for the 25-year-old.

Speaking to the Express, a club source claimed that the club would “happily let him sit in the stands all season if we have to.”

“We do not want to sell Virgil to Liverpool...most of the fans would back the club in this after everything that has gone on.”

Van Dijk is reported to have pit in a transfer request to join the Anfield club, though Chelsea are also known to be interested.

The Express also write that the Saints don’t want to sell anymore, and can’t really afford to, seeing that they would look weak in front of their fans if they were browbeaten into doing business. Known as being a bit of a selling club,



Southampton have let go of Luke Shaw, Morgan Schneiderlin, Sadio Mane and others in the last few seasons.