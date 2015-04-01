Lazio have sold Wesley Hoedt to Southampton,

According to the latest reports, the Dutch international’s move to Saint Mary’s could help Liverpool and Chelsea pursue Virgil Van Dijk.

Van Dijk handed in a transfer request at Saint Mary’s earlier this summer.

The Southampton player has expressed his desire to leave, but has seen it clash with

Hoedt played a leading role in the Italian capital last season, but found himself being axed from Lazio’s starting lineup in both their SuperCup win over Juventus, and their Serie A draw with Spal.

It looks like Wallace and Stef De Vrij are the established starting couple, leaving Hoedt with no choice.

Van Dijk is also liked by Arsenal and Chelsea, and is seen as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Good news for Saints fans, however, is that the South Coast side has threatened to sit the Dutchman for a year if he keeps angling for a move.