The Senegalese winger has just left the club to join Saint-Etienne, and has accused the Hammers of “not wanting black players.”

The Irons are in hot water over leaked emails from suspended sporting director Tony Henry. The Daily Mail published some of his emails, which included the following statements:

“We don’t want any more Africans… We had three and we felt we didn’t particularly want any more African players.

“It’s nothing racist at all. It’s just sometimes they can have a bad attitude.

“We had problems with Sakho, with Diafra Sakho. We find that when they are not in the team they cause mayhem. It’s nothing against the African race at all.

“I mean, look, there are top African players. There’s not a problem with them. It’s just sometimes they cause a lot of problems when they are not playing, as we had with Diafra. He’s left, so great. It’s nothing personal at all.”

Though West Ham have gone on to deny their complicity and reprimand Henry, Sakho has labelled them ‘liars… (who) pretend I am bad’ on Snapchat, which we have embedded below.

“They (are) scared and now everyone (is) gonna see why I wanna leave this club… They don’t want black players.”