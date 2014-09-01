Mohamed Salah’s lightening quick to start to life back in the Premier League rather sums up the player himself. The 25-year-old Egyptian international has added devastating pace to Jurgen Klopp’s frontline at Liverpool and has helped himself to two goals in his opening three league games.



The jury however, is still out on the player who shot to stardom during a two year spell in Italy with Roma with many observers reluctant to admit to him being the finished article at the present moment.



His decision making remains an Achilles heel in his armoury; brilliant when he makes an instinctive move towards goal, erratic when given time to think about it, would be the best way to sum up the player who could be one of the signings of the season this year.

His record stands up against the best; 29 goals during his spell in the Eternal City suggests a goalscoring machine but when you take a closer examination, missed chances in vital games takes the gloss off those statistics.



His partnership with striker Edin Dzeko made them one of Europe’s greatest double-acts last term but now Salah must raise his game even further if he is to be considered one of the best in the business.



This weekend he has the opportunity to prove himself against one of the best when Liverpool head to The Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City. Klopp’s side will get the first test of their title credentials Salah will be expected to deliver in a Liverpool side that will play counter-attacking football.



The next nine months will be vital in the career of Mohamed Salah, he now has the opportunity to put himself amongst the world’s best players but he knows that consistency is the key to achieving this.