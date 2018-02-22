Salah and Immobile lead Messi in race for European Golden Shoe

Mohammed Salah and Ciro Immobile are ahead of Lionel Messi in race for the European Golden Shoe. The Egyptian ace scored a late winner for Liverpool in their away clash to Crystal Palace today and finds himself on top of the ranking for the European Golden Shoe with 29 goals scored in league games so far this season.



Ciro Immobile also wrote his name in the score-sheet today as he netted a brace in Lazio’s 6-2 win over Serie A strugglers Benevento. The Italian has now 26 goals in Serie A so far this season and is the current leading scorer of the Italian league.



Messi, who is expected to start tonight against Sevilla, sit thinrd in the ranking with 25 goals.



There is another top Serie A star including in the list of best scorers of the season: his name is, of course, Mauro Icardi. The Argentinean also netted a brace today and has now 24 Serie A goals so far this season, the same amount of goals that Edinson Cavani netted in Ligue 1 for Psg until today.

