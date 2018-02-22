Salah climbs above Messi in Golden Boot race

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is now putting pressure on Barcelona star Lionel Messi in the hunt for the Golden Boot.



The 25-year-old Salah grabbed a sensational tally of four goals for Liverpool during the club's 5-0 win over Watford yesterday at Anfield in the Premier League. The win took the Reds above Tottenham, who have a game in hand and could climb above Liverpool if they win that game.



The hat-trick against Hornets took Salah to the top of the Premier League's top scorers chart, as he took advantage of the injury Harry Kane suffered against Bournemouth last week. Salah now has 28 goals in 31 Premier League and is now providing more than just stiff competition to Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.



Messi has found the back of the net 24 times in the La Liga this season and is currently four goals behind the Egyptian forward. The likes of Kane, Edinson Cavani and Ciro Immobile have scored 24 and would have to keep firing on all cylinders, if they have to stand a chance of pipping Salah.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)