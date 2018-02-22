'Salah for president': More than one million votes cast for Liverpool star

"Mohamed Salah for President"



Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has taken the Premier League by storm since making the move from Roma last summer, scoring 28 goals and notching 10 assists in league play.



His home nation of Egypt greatly admires the footballer, even to the point of elevating his name in the political arena.



According to the Economist, Salah earned more than one million votes in the latest president election as citizens crossed out other candidates to fill in his name. In the end, Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi beat out Moussa Mustafa Moussa to win the contest.



This summer Egypt will be hoping their star can recreate the magic they’ve seen in the Premier League and that which got them to the World Cup. The 25-year-old scored a penalty at the death against Congo to send Egypt to the 2018 edition of the competition.

