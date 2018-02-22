Mo Salah insists that he winning the Champions League is Liverpool’s Number 1 target.

Speaking as the Reds prepare for their semi-final against former club Roma, the Egyptian said that he would rather win the jug-eared beauty than the Golden Boot.

The attacker/winger has banged in 42 goals in all competitions this season, and is in a close race with Harry Kane to take the trophy.

But it sounds like Salah has other plans: "If I had to choose between the Champions League and the Golden Boot, of course it would be the Champions League, without a doubt.

"To win the Champions League is enormous for everyone, the rest is not important."

The 25-year-old also spoke about the upcoming semi-final with Roma, whom Liverpool beat at the Stadio Olimpico in the 1984 final to take the trophy home under Joe Fagan.

"It means a lot to us to be in the semis. I try to score in each game to help the team and pick up points. That's the most important thing for us, that we play as a team and as 11 players, so my objective is to help the team. It's a great feeling although in the end I feel happy to score and help in this way."