Salah inches closer to summer Real Madrid move
28 December at 15:20Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enough quality to play for Real Madrid, according to Egypt coach Hector Cuper.
Reports in Spain claim Salah will be Real Madrid's top transfer target next summer.
Salah has been a big hit at Liverpool, scoring 21 goals and setting up six more in 27 games in all competitions since arriving in the summer from Roma.
Asked if Salah could play for Real Madrid, Cuper, who coaches the 25-year-old forward in Egypt's national team, told Marca TV: "I have no doubt he has the level, for sure. He has a lot of qualities and everyone knows that and can see that. He is a very fast player, good from a technical standpoint, he is a good finisher and that would be good for Madrid."
Under contract with Liverpool until June 2021, the former Chelsea player recently spoke of his desire to win titles with the club. Salah scored five goals and set up two more in qualifying to help Egypt reach the World Cup for the first time in 27 years.
