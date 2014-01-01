Salah's link to Real Madrid forces Juve and Liverpool to battle for €60 million Lisbon starlet
30 November at 11:20Egyptian footballing legend Mido has tipped fellow countryman Mohamed Salah for a move to Real Madrid next summer. The winger has been nothing short of sensational for Liverpool in his return to the Premier League.
Now that Gareth Bale is rumored to be on his way out, Florentino Perez may turn to the former-Roma star to replace his pace on the wing, and remain healthy.
With rumors swirling that Salah will make a hasty exit from Anfield next summer, Jurgen Klopp is already planning for life without his star. Reports suggest that the Reds are tipping Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins for a transfer in excess of €60 million.
The 22-year-old has risen to prominence this year, aided by his strong play in the Champions League. Juventus has already had eyes on him since playing Sporting in the European competition, and now face stiff competition to sign the Portuguese national.
Originally Liverpool was put off by his €60 million fee, but are now strongly reconsidering.
