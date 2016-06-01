This may come as quite the shock to fans who just watched the Reds squander another two-goal lead, finding themselves having to score a late equaliser just to grab a point (3-3) against Arsenal.

The star striker, who has been unstoppable this season, has netted fifteen goals this season in Premier League action, and has been a bargain since joining from Roma.

Yet the Reds don’t seem to boast a reliable defence, and are a whole 17 points short of leaders Man City in Premier League action.

Though the Anfield side is through to the Champions League Round of 16, they don’t exactly rank among the favourites, though they could beat anyone on their day. They are also set to face Everton in the FA Cup Third Round.

"We are working hard every day to win something and I am sure we will this year," Salah

"To win something for the club, for us, for the fans. I would love to win something here."