Salah, Messi, Immobile, Lewandowski battling for Golden Boot



The battle for the European Golden Boot award remains tight as we head into the final stretch of the season. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah currently holds top spot with 29 goals tallied, three more than Lionel Messi, Ciro Immobile, and Robert Lewandowski, who are all knotted at 26 apiece.



Messi has the opportunity to gain ground on Salah today if the Egyptian does not feature against Everton following an injury during the midweek Champions League tie against Manchester City. The Argentine has found the back of the net on four consecutive occasions.



Salah continues to light up the Premier League in his first season at Anfield after making the move from Roma. He has 38 goals in all competitions (43 appearances) and has added an impressive 13 assists.



The Egyptian will look to take his scintillating form into the summer when he represents Egypt at the World Cup.

