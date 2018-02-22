The Egyptian is coming off a four-goal performance against Watford, which has taken his Premier League tally to an impressive 29 goals.

Not bad for someone who only cost the Anfield side

42 million, eh?

Just after the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Sevilla last week, the Egyptian tweeted the following:

This was seen as a reaction to comments made by Ashley Young after Manchester United’s 2-1 win over the Reds, in which he claimed that he had kept Salah “in his ‘pocket” throughout.

Yet Salah has downplayed the importance of all this, claiming that:

“As for being active on social media, I sometimes go on it and follow things. At the end of the day, social media for me is something you do for fun… I’m not even bothered by it.

“I can go on it for joking around, like the funny thing that happened last week. It was funny but it’s all over now.”

Yet the Egyptian isn’t just tearing up defences: he’s also nailing Manchester United on Twitter!