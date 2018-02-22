Salah predicts Liverpool can top Man City next season

Mohamed Salah had told the Daily Mirror that Liverpool have nothing to fear from facing Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals -- and believes the Reds can challenge for the Premier League title next season.



I don't believe that City have always been ­superior to other clubs this season in the Premier League -- despite what everyone says. We have beaten them for a start," Salah said.



"The Champions League always ­depends on the draw, but we don't fear any rival, whoever they are. We're in the quarterfinals and have the same chances of winning as each of the other seven teams.



"There are many big clubs still in the competition but you have to remember Liverpool is a great club in Europe too. In these knockout ties, ­anything can happen."



Salah tallied four goals in Liverpool's 5-0 win over Watford on Saturday, taking him to 36 goals in all competitions in a record-breaking season.

