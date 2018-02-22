Salah reaches Ronaldo’s scoring record: here’s Klopp comment

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made comments regarding Mohamed Salah's recent achievement of matching Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the most number of goals in a single Premier League season.



Jurgen Klopp's men were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns on Saturday morning, as the Baggies came back from 2-0 down to stun the Reds. Liverpool's on-fire star Mo Salah though, scored a goal that made him giant top with Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring the most number of goals in a single Premier League season.



Following the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked regarding the Egyptian's achievement in the post-match press conference. The German said: "He is like Cristiano Ronaldo, that's not bad!"



Not just Ronaldo, but Salah's goal against West Brom helped him go level on goals with Luis Suarez and Alan Shearer too, who both scored 31 goals in a single Premier League season.



Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League, three points behind Manchester United and three points ahead Tottenham Hotspur.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)