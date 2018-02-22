‘Salah’s Liverpool move a tragedy for Roma’
06 April at 12:40Popular Italian actor and director Carlo Verdone dedicated a Facebook post to former Roma ace Mohammed Salah. The Egypt star joined the Reds on a € 50 million deal from Roma last summer and Verdone, a die-hard Roma fans, still miss the pace and quality of the talented winger.
“That night I told him ‘You are the greatest’”, Verdone writes adding a picture of him hugging Salah. His departure was a tragedy for Roma and now he is going to become the player of the year. When I knew Roma had sold Salah I broke my mobile phone against the wall. That’s what happened. We Roma fans are destined to eternal struggles that we don’t even deserve. Good night everybody. Carlo Verdone.”
Salah is the current leading scorer in the Premier League with 29 goals. The Egypt International is on top of the ranking for the European Golden Shoe as well.
