‘Salah’s Liverpool move a tragedy for Roma’

Popular Italian actor and director Carlo Verdone dedicated a Facebook post to former Roma ace Mohammed Salah. The Egypt star joined the Reds on a € 50 million deal from Roma last summer and Verdone, a die-hard Roma fans, still miss the pace and quality of the talented winger.



“That night I told him ‘You are the greatest’”, Verdone writes adding a picture of him hugging Salah. His departure was a tragedy for Roma and now he is going to become the player of the year. When I knew Roma had sold Salah I broke my mobile phone against the wall. That’s what happened. We Roma fans are destined to eternal struggles that we don’t even deserve. Good night everybody. Carlo Verdone.”



​Salah is the current leading scorer in the Premier League with 29 goals. The Egypt International is on top of the ranking for the European Golden Shoe as well.





