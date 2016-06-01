Salah’s next goal will cost Liverpool €1.5 million
12 December at 10:40Roma and Liverpool agreed Mohammed Salah’s move to the Premier League last summer with the Egypt star who joined the Reds for a fee close to € 50 million (€ 42 million plus € 8 million in add-ons).
The Egyptian ace has already netted 19 goals in all competitions so far this season and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Roma are about to receive a bonus linked with the transfer of the Egyptian.
Roma, in fact, are entitled to receive a bonus of € 1.5 million as soon as Salah scores his 20th goal in the current campaign.
As soon as Salah will score his 20th goal of the season, Roma will receive the bonus agreed with Liverpool this past summer.
Salah has had a stunning start to the season having also registered six assists in 24 appearances with the Reds. The contract of the Egypt International expires in 2022. Salah has recently been linked with a move to Real Madrid.
Go to comments