Salah wishes Roma luck for Champions semi-final against Liverpool
20 April at 18:45Current Liverpool and former Roma star Mohamed Salah has wished his former side luck for their upcoming Champions League semi-final against the Reds.
The 25-year-old Salah joined Liverpool from Serie A side Roma this past summer for a fee in the region of 42 million euros. Since then, the Egyptian has become a serious contender for the European Golden Boot. He has scored as many as 30 goals in the Premier League, assisting nine times.
In a recent interview with Sky Sports Italia, Salah wished his former teammates all the best ahead of the all important Champions League semi-final against Jurgen Klopp's men. He said: I played at Roma for two years and had a fantastic relationship with the fans and now, I have to face them. I exchange messages with all the Roma players and we are still very good friends."
"I am very happy to comeback. I loved the Giallorossi fans and they have reciprocated with affection. I hope we win, but I wish them luck."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
