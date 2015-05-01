Sale struggles could tempt stars out of AC Milan in the summer

Gianluigi Donnarumma is not the only AC Milan star whose future has been thrown into doubt following the club’s sale struggles. The Italian shot-stopper’s contract runs until June 2018 and his agent Mino Raiola does not want him to sign a new deal before he learns the club’s plans for the future.



Sino-Europe’s struggles to finalize AC Milan’s takeover could also tempt Mattia De Sciglio out of AC Milan. The Italian defender is a long-time transfer target of Juventus and his contract also expires in 2018. Alessio Romagnoli is still a transfer target of Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, whilst Carlos Bacca may leave AC Milan in the summer amid China transfer links.



​Basically, in case Sino Europe fails to complete the club’s takeover, the rossoneri could be forced to sell their best players to free up cash for the summer transfer window. New owners would allow AC Milan to have fresh cash to spend in the summer bud another collapsed deal would no money would be available to buy new players in the summer.



As for Chelsea & Everton loanees Mario Pasalic and Gerard Deulofeu, they are also likely to return to their old clubs without new owners taking over at the club.

