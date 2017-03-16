Sale struggles of AC Milan lead Juventus to pounce on rossoneri star winger
16 March at 16:45Juventus are interested in signing AC Milan star Suso, Marca reports. The Spanish news outlet claims that the Spaniard wants to sign a new contract with AC Milan although the club still can’t offer a new deal due to sale struggles.
Stalling talks over the Chinese takeover of the club have thrown the future of the best AC Milan players into doubt. Both Suso and Donnarumma, for example, are willing to extend their stays at the San Siro but the club can’t offer them a new deal until Sino-Europe has completed the club’s takeover.
AC Milan fans received another bad news today when they were told that Sino-Europe won’t meet the deposit deadline today.
With Juventus looking for a new winger to add to their roster, Suso would perfectly matched the Old Lady’s demands as he has proved to have adapted to life in Serie A.
Ilbianconero.com reports that Juventus are considering making an opening bid for both
Suso and Donnarumma in the near future.
