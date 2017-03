Juventus are interested in signing AC Milan star Suso, Marca reports. The Spanish news outlet claims that the Spaniard wants to sign a new contract with AC Milan although the club still can’t offer a new deal due to sale struggles.Stalling talks over the Chinese takeover of the club have thrown the future of the best AC Milan players into doubt. Both Suso and Donnarumma, for example, arebut the club can’t offer them a new deal until Sino-Europe has completed the club’s takeover.​With Juventus looking for a new winger to add to their roster, Suso would perfectly matched the Old Lady’s demands as he has proved to have adapted to life in Serie A.