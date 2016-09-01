I think I look quite realistic now, right? thanks for fixing it, @EASPORTSFIFA. And I promise you I'll never color it blond... #GoodJob #FIFA18 #SK6 pic.twitter.com/QUMedn0pYE — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) December 21, 2017

Hey @EASPORTSFIFA , I'm really glad you like my long hair... but I'm wearing it short for almost two years now... #FIFA18 #SK6 pic.twitter.com/0MHsBZk3Bp — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) October 12, 2017

Juventus’ Sami Khedira famously called out the makers of the popular FIFA video game series for failing to update his haircut. Now he’s finally made peace with them as they took some clippers to his formerly long locks.EASports immediately corrected itself with an updated avatar. The German liked and posed before the screen: "I look pretty realistic now, right?" He showed the new look to his followers on Twitter and promises: "I will never color it blonde.”