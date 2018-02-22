A Sports Illustrated source heard me confirm Emre Can is coming to @juventusfc this summer. Only one possible explanation: I am having a secret twin brother I don't know what Emre will do next season ... #shoutouttomymum #fakenews https://t.co/AnMyf4Ho9I pic.twitter.com/oBJ8vOg1kx — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) April 5, 2018

Juventus star Sami Khedira has denied a report by Sports Illustrated that claimed the German knew Emre Can would have joined Juventus in the summer.Can is out of his Liverpool contract in June andA deal, however, is made more complicated by the interest of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.​Khedira admitted through a hilarious Twitter post that he doesn’t know what“A Sports Illustrated source heard me confirm Emre Can is coming to @juventusfc this summer. Only one possible explanation: I am having a secret twin brother I don't know what Emre will do next season ... #shoutouttomymum #fakenews”, Khedira wrote on his official Twitter account.The Germany star will see his Juventus contract expire in 2019 and according to several sources he could end his career in the MLS after his Juvents spell.