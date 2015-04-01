'Samp know what to do against AC Milan'

Marco Giampaolo talked to assembled media on Saturday afternoon to present the game against AC Milan. “I will play the best players, they are all fit and ready to play against a very strong side. They are a well-defined team, we must play an important game. They are the team with the more ball possession after Napoli.”



“They play with a three-man defence and I don’t expect huge changes, if we play well we can have a chance, we must have a good interpretation of the game with all our players. I think my lads know what to do, we have passion, enthusiasm and a great public that will support us.”



“I’ve showed the guys so many videos of AC Milan. We did not have too much time to work on the pitch. I don’t know if we can qualify for Europe, let’s see. If we do [Samp president] Ferrero would be right, if not I could have made some mistakes, let’s see how it will end up.”

