The Inter and Schick saga continues as the player begins training with Sampdoria. Samp president Massimo Ferrero spoke to Premium Sport regarding the player’s future.

FERRERO SPEAKS - "Schick is training, he is our player, then we’ll see if he wants to leave or someone will take him, but a lot of money will be needed to take him... The boy is fine here, he’s already been called into his national team, the only thing that has not been said is that he is a pure talent and that he is fine, so many teams have asked for him, we will see where he can go. He will be in the best team for him. Is it possible that he can remain? Absolutely. If he should remain, it would be the acquisition of the summer."

WHAT DOES - In reality, before surrendering the young Czech talent, Sampdoria wants to find a quality alternative. Now Samp refocuses on the Argentine Vietto, as they have already found a deal with Atletico Madrid on the basis of 20 million EUR, but not yet with the player. Among the alternatives are Falcinelli (Sassuolo) and Inglese (Chievo).