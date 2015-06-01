After a difficult draw against Uruguay in South American World Cup Qualifying, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli speaks during the post match interviews. "I hope that the next game will not be decided by only 11 players, but by 40 million Argentines. We absolutely need to win against Venezuela." Sampaoli’s side only managed one point against Uruguay, making the nation’s chances of qualifying much more complicated. Argentina are currently tied with Chile on 23 points, occupying fourth and fifth positions on the South American standings.

Sampaoli continues, "We needed to win, because of the situation we are in, in the league standings, because we are now excluded from the qualification to the final phase of 2018 Russia. We faced a difficult opponent, who has blocked us from all possibilities. I am very confident because I see the group eager to change the current situation. From now on we just have to think about qualifying and we have to think about how to do it."