Todo Corea del Centro está defendiendo a #Sampaoli. Mirá cómo el DT de la Selección maltrató a un agente de tránsito pic.twitter.com/AgkxERCOzh — Fabio Ferrer (@fabioferrer) 26 dicembre 2017

It was a wild Christmas for Jorge Sampaoli as the ex-Sevilla coach was stopped by the local Police in Casilda (close to Buenos Aires) as he was going home after the wedding of his girl Sabrina. According to the Argentine press, he had too many people in his car. After losing his cool, Sampaoli started insulting the local police. To add to this, they made him take the alcohol test and he reportedly exceeded the alcohol limit. Sampaoli later excused himself but this is not something that the Argentina national team coach needed at this moment in time....