Sampaoli: 'Icardi tempted by Real Madrid'
30 January at 18:45Inter fans will not be happy with Jorge Sampaoli’s words. The Argentinean manager talked to As on Tuesday afternoon revealing that his compatriot is tempted to join Real Madrid.
“Icardi is feeling well right now, I’ve talked to him and I told him the same thing I tell everybody: ‘don’t relax and you will be part of the World Cup squad’. I now he was close to joining Real Madrid and I know he is tempted to join them now. Real Madrid are monitoring him.”
Icardi posted an inflammatory Instagram post yesterday suggesting that he could soon leave Inter. Reports in Argentina claim the former Samp star will move to the Bernabeu but according to our sources Icardi to Real Madrid is not a done deal yet.
As for Higuain, Sampaoli said: “He is really committed but I still don’t know if he will be part of the team. We have an idea and if we think he will be necessary he’ll receive a call-up.”
Go to comments