Sampaoli prefers Icardi over Higuain as Argentina squad announced

Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli has named his Argentina squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela. The former Sevilla boss has decided to sideline Gonzalo Higuain and give Inter striker Mauro Icardi a call up to Argentina senior squad.



Leo Messi has obviously been included in the squad alongside Paulo Dybala and Sergio Aguero. Man United’s Romero and former Man City keeper Rulli are also part of Sampaoli’s latest Argentina squad list alongside former AS Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes and former Inter star Ever Banega.



Goalkeepers: Romero (Manchester United), Rulli (Real Sociedad), Guzman (Tigres)

Defenders: Mascherano (Barcellona), Fazio (Roma), Otamendi (Manchester City), Mercado (Siviglia), Pareja (Siviglia)

Midfielders: Banega (Siviglia), Biglia (Milan), Augusto Fernandez (Atletico Madrid), Paredes (Zenit San Pietroburgo), Pizarro (Siviglia), Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Pastore (Paris Saint-Germain), Salvio (Benfica), Lanzini (West Ham), Acuna (Sporting Lisbona)

Striker: Messi (Barcellona), Dybala (Juventus), Icardi (Inter), J.Correa (Siviglia), Aguero (Manchester City).