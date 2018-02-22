Sampaoli speaks to Argentina players in Europe, reveals Icardi decision

Higuain and Dybala in, Icardi out. This is what Jorge Sampaoli has communicated on his European tour in which he talked with the players eligible for the World Cup. In the last days of his visit the coach stopped in Italy: Wednesday in Turin, where he met - and spoke about their presence in Russia - the two Juventus strikers, yesterday in Milan - to do the point on the injury of Biglia and the time of the captain of Inter - and finally today in Rome - where he spoke with Fazio and Perotti.



No Russia-The position of Icardi is the biggest topic of discussion. According to the Argentine media reports, the Nerazzurri striker met with Sampaoli at a hotel for half an hour-Icardi will be included on the preliminary squad on May 14, but, unless there is a huge reversal, will not be part of the 23 that will go to Russia.



Justification-The main reason behind the "no" of the coach to Icardi’s participation in the World Cup is, according to La Nación, technical incompatibility between the Nerazzurri number 9 and his teammates.

