AC Milan face Sampdoria at the Marassi on Sunday with the rossoneri who aim at their third win in a row.Vincenzo Montella has only two douts. On the right either Ignazio Abate or Davide Calabria can start, whilst Jack Bonaventura and Hakan Calhanoglu are battling it out for a spot in the middle of the park.



As for Sampdoria either Duvan Zapata or Gianluca Caprari could partner Fabio Quagliarella up front, whilst Bereszynski and Sala in competition to start as right-back.



PREDICTED LINE-UPS



SAMPDORIA: Puggioni; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Regini; Strinic, Barreto, Torreira, Praet; G. Ramirez; Zapata, Quagliarella.

INJURED: Dodo, Djuricic, Ivan



AC MILAN: Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Calabria, Kessié, Biglia, Bonaventura, R. Rodriguez; Suso, Kalinic.

INJURED: Conti, Antonelli, Montolivo



OPTA FACTS

The last three meetings between Sampdoria and AC Milan have all ended 1-0, once for the Blucerchiati, twice for the Rossoneri.

AC Milan have failed to score in only one of their last 16 visits to Sampdoria in Serie A, via a goalless draw in January 2013, winning on seven occasions.

Sampdoria have scored and conceded goals in their last five league fixtures at home, while AC Milan have done the same in their last eight on the road.

Vincenzo Montella’s side have managed to win only one of their last eight games away from home in Serie A (D4 L3).

Six of AC Milan’s 10 goals in this campaign have come from set-piece situations (3 penalties, 1 direct free-kick, 1 indirect free-kick and 1 from a corner) – a league-high tally.