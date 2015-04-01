The rumors had been circulating for weeks, and now this time the announcement is official. Sampdoria have officially revealed two new players arriving from Napoli. Duvan Zapata and Ivan Strinic are both on their way north to Genoa to join Sampdoria, as both players battle for more regular playing time and consistency. Stiff competition under Sarri at Napoli had left both players at the bottom of the pecking order, and the club has decided to move them on in a deal that hopefully benefits all parties involved.