Sampdoria has announced the first January signing in Serie A. 18-year-old Ognjen Stijepovic has arrived from his hometown club FC Mladost Podgorica.The midfielder out of Montenegro will join Sampdoria’s primavera for the stretch run of the season. Stijepovic has appeared in 11 matches for Mladost Podgorica this season, including four Europa League qualifiers.He will also come to Italy with some international experience under his belt as he appeared thrice for Montenegro’s U17 national team.