Sampdoria block Sassuolo’s attempts to sign former Inter striker

Sampdoria have closed their transfer market early, and do not intend to bring in any further signings or indeed allow anyone to leave the club during the final few days of the transfer window. The Blucerchiati recently pulled the plug on a deal to sign Emanuele Giaccherini, and now seem set to keep Gianluca Caprari at the Marassi.



The 24-year-old striker was on Sassuolo’s radar, given that the Neroverdi could be forced to sell Matteo Politano before Wednesday night’s deadline. However, Samp will not sell the former Pescara and Inter man unless they receive an offer of around €12 million. This would allow them to recoup what they spent on him in the summer when he was part of the deal which took Milan Škriniar to the Nerazzurri. Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether Caprari would be willing to join Sassuolo having only moved to the city of Genoa a few months ago.



(Sky Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)