17 February at 15:50Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo spoke to Radio Deejay on the eve of his side’s match against AC Milan at San Siro. Here is what he had to say:
MILAN – “Tired after the Europa League? Tiredness is often a psychological thing, and Milan are not tired. They are in great health, but so are we.”
TORREIRA – “He is a very strong player. He thinks quicker than others, and he moves quicker than others. He is even good in the air, despite his size. He has been excellent, though he can still improve.”
LEFT-BACK – “Murru and Strinić are two different players. The Croatian is good at keeping the ball and has more experience. Murru is growing, and is more physically powerful. I’m not sure who will play tomorrow.”
POLAND – Linetty and Kownacki? In Poland, there is an excellent generation of players. Football is growing, and they obviously work well with their youth academies. They have humility and recognise leadership. They are trustworthy.”
QUAGLIARELLA – “Fabio has played for top clubs throughout his career, as well as in the national team. He has good self-confidence and is well aware of what he can offer us. Given his age, we must pay attention to the physical aspect, but he is in extraordinary condition. He puts his experience at the disposal of his teammates which, for us, is fundamental.”
