It sounds like Sampdoria are getting rid of a promising full-back after all.

According to a recent report from

The report claims that the 18-year-old is to be traded for Filip Djuricic, the misfiring Serbian playmaker who has struggled to impress since joining this summer on loan.

The Portuguese youngster is surplus to requirements, especially after the arrival of Legia Warsaw full-back Bartosz

Pereira has made only five starts this season, to add to the seven he made during the last campaign.

Then again, Sampdoria could keep Pereira for the Napoli game on Saturday, seeing as alternative Jacopo Sala is out injured.

The 18-year-old was seen as a promise last season, having begun very strongly under Walter Zenga. A change in management didn’t do him any good, however, Pereira spending the rest of the campaign on the bench.

Having moved to Genoa in 2015 from Benfica’s academy, Pereira has also made 17 Under-17 appearances for his country.