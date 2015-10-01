Sampdoria jump to front of the queue for AC Milan, Inter defensive target

Sampdoria have jumped to front of the queue to sign AC Milan, Inter target Gonzalo Rodriguez whose contract with Fiorentina expires at the end of the season. The Argentine centre-back is not going to pen a new deal with his side as La Viola are not willing to match the player’s salary requests.



A few months ago the player’s agent told calciomercato.com that Gonzalo is not demanding a pay-rise but wants to have the same salary he’s currently getting. Fiorentina, on the other hand, want to cut their captain’s salary with the player set to part ways with his club at the end of the season.



​Sources have told calciomercato.com that Sampdoria are now the most interested club in signing the experienced defender. AC Milan have yet to make a concrete offer, whilst the blucerchiati are already taking concrete steps to sign the former Villareal star.



​Gonzalo, 32, has 24 appearances with Fiorentina so far this season.

