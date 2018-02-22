To celebrate this, Sampdoria's official Twitter account posted a status, mocking Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon: "Scoring the winner in the 93rd minute? That man has no heart. Now, where did I put my crisps and Sprite…?"

When Michael Oliver awarded Real Madrid a penalty in the 93rd minute against Juventus, Buffon criticised the referee afterwards.

"If you don't have the character to walk on a pitch like this in a stadium like this, you can sit in the stands with your wife, your kids, drinking your Sprite and eating crisps," Buffon stated.

Scoring the winner in the 93rd minute? That man has no heart.



Now, where did I put my crisps and Sprite…? pic.twitter.com/FpSURa7r9Z — Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) 19 april 2018

Sampdoria managed to claim all three points against Bologna on Wednesday night, as Duvan Zapata scored the winner in the 93rd minute.