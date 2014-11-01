Sampdoria have rewarded coach Marco Giampaolo for an excellent season with a contract extension at the club which will take him through to 2020. At the announcement earlier, President Massimo Ferrero told Samp TV that; “Marco Giampaolo has made a very good impression from the beginning. I call him the professor of football because he is a tireless worker who has got the best out of the team.”



“Behind the professional there is man of great dignity and this is what has struck me the most. I’m delighted that we can go forward together”.

