Speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport's microphones, Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero spoke of his club’s current moment, the market that led Schick to Roma, and the general situation of Italian football.

ON SCHICK - "He did not want to stay, otherwise I would have kept him another year. The problem with these players is the agents who treat them as artwork but they are only 20 and they only want: Monaco, PSG, Juventus and Rome. He could be at Inter. I have to be honest."

CHINESE SERIE A - "But who are they? For me, they do not exist, they could stay in China, our football should remain in the hands of the Italian presidents. If the Chinese came to Genoa with as much money I would never sell Sampdoria. I'm a fan of Silvio Berlusconi, he will take Milan back...and Massimo Moratti, I love him. I also took four months of disqualification for calling Erick Thohir 'Filipino’. But I do not care about being a disqualified president in Italy, because I always say the truth."