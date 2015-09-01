Sampdoria president says he wants to double release clause of Liverpool, Inter & Juve target

Patrick Schick has emerged as one of the most exciting strikers in Serie A this season having scored 13 goals in his debut campaign in Italy. The U21 Czech Republic International has a € 25 million release clause included in his contract but the club has entered new contract talks and is planning to increase the player’s minimum transfer fee.



“Schick improves every day”, Sampdoria president Ferrero told Il Secolo XIX.



“He has a release clause but we’d prefer to raise it or cancel it. I’m always in touch with his agent. Release clauses are imposed by agents but we’d like to raise it to € 50 million. Of course we’d need to offer Patrick a new deal but today’s release clause is just too low for a player like him.”



“I would advise him not to join Juventus because he wouldn’t be a regular starter, whilst he can become a top player if he spends another season here. I’ll try to convince him and his agent.”



Inter and Juventus have already entered transfer talks to sign the 21-year-old whilst Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have sent their scouts to watch the former Sparta Prague man.