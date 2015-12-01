Sampdoria ready to bring Man City outcast to Serie A
12 August at 12:05As they get set to lose Czech striker Patrick Schick this summer, Sampdoria are eyeing up Manchester City outcast Wilfried Bony to be his possible replacement. The player who joined the Citizens only two years ago for €35M has had a truly forgettable time at The Etihad Stadium and will not figure in coach Pep Guardiola’s plans this season.
Last season the 28-year-old Ivorian headed out on-loan to Stoke City but having returned to his parent club this summer, his future remains uncertain. According to Sky Sport (via calciomercato.com) however, he could be about to receive a career lifeline from the port club but heir remains a few obstacles to clear before any deal can be done.
The first one is the players salary which Samp would be unable to match and the second sticking point is that the player would take up the final non EU place in Marco Giampaolo’s squad and with the Blucerchiati looking to bring in Colombian defender Yerri Mina (also linked with Barcelona)this summer, any move for Bony would make this impossible.
Go to comments