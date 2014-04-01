Our own Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) attended last night’s draw between Sampdoria and Roma in Genova.An Edin Dzeko stoppage time equalizer salvaged a point for the visitors. Despite the result on the road, Matthew explains why manager Eusebio di Francesco may need to update his CV sooner than he, or anyone at Roma, would’ve hoped for.Additionally, he identified the one player, aside from Fabio Quagliarella, who has been responsible for Sampdoria’s rise under Marco Giampaolo.