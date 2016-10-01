Sampdoria set to begin pursuit of former Inter midfielder
23 January at 13:45
Sampdoria directors know they must sell some fringe players before they can afford to bring anyone in during this month’s transfer window. With that in mind, they are looking to sell Argentine midfielder Ricky Álvarez, who has struggled to convince coach Marco Giampaolo of his qualities. Russian Premier League champions Spartak Moscow are interested in securing his services.
Should the 29-year-old leave Liguria, Samp will then look to bring in one or two new faces to refresh the squad as they look to qualify for next season’s UEFA Europa League.
According to Sky Sport, one of the Blucerchiati’s main targets is Italian Brazilian midfielder Daniel Bessa, who currently plays for Hellas Verona. The 25-year-old, who won the NextGen series with Inter under the tutelage of Andrea Stramaccioni, is contracted to the Gialloblu until June 2021. However, he could leave the Bentegodi outfit should an acceptable offer come in before the window closes.
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
