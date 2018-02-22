Sampdoria star hopeful of making Belgium World Cup squad
08 March at 17:30Dennis Praet is determined to defy all odds and prove himself worthy of a call-up to Belgium’s FIFA World Cup squad this summer. The Sampdoria midfielder has not made an appearance since January 25th, when he sustained a muscular problem against Roma at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
The initial diagnosis report stated he would be out for a minimum of two months, but the former Anderlecht playmaker had other ideas. Indeed, he was fit enough to make the bench against Udinese while he probably would have played some of the match in Bergamo last week had Sunday’s Serie A matches not been called off due to Davide Astori’s tragic death. He now seems to have made a full recovery in time for the Blucerchiati’s game versus Crotone on Sunday afternoon.
The 23-year-old is determined represent his country in Russia at all costs, while national team coach Roberto Martínez recently said: “We are following 50 players but won’t decide who will be in the squad until May. I will call up whoever is in the best physical shape.” Praet is therefore well aware of the fact he must play very well from now until the end of the season, but his new role as a mezzala offers him the chance to impress in a different position from Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.
(Il Secolo XIX)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
