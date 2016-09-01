Sampdoria vs Lazio: Confirmed lineups & live commentary

Sampdoria have won only one of their last 11 Serie A games against Lazio, losing eight times (D2).



Lazio have found the net in each of those 11 games against the Blucerchiati (an average of two per game).



Last weekend against Bologna, Samp failed to score for the first time in 19 Serie A rounds stretched between this and last season.



Lazio have taken just one point from their last two league games, after winning each of the previous six.



Sampdoria are the only side with a 100% home record in Serie A this season (six wins in six home games).



Before losing the derby, Lazio had won six out of six away from home this season.

Lazio have scored 14 goals from set-piece situations this season – a league-high.



Samp have netted the most goals courtesy of substitutes coming on from the bench (5).

Ciro Immobile has scored four goals in his seven previous appearances against Sampdoria in the top-flight, including a brace in Lazio’s 7-3 win back in May.



On that occasion, Fabio Quagliarella had a hand in each of the Blucerchiati’s three goals, scoring two and providing an assist.



Duván Zapata has been directly involved in eight goals in his last nine Serie A appearances, scoring and assisting four.



