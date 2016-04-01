Sampdoria vs Roma: confirmed line-ups & live updates

Welcome to our live coverage of the Serie A fixture between Sampdoria and AS Roma at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the match.



Sampdoria have won three of their last five Serie A games against Roma, losing two.

Roma have won only one of their last eight away Serie A games against Sampdoria (D3 L4).



The last time Sampdoria drew a home league game was in May: since then the Blicerchiati have won eight and lost three.



Roma are winless in their last four Serie A games: the last time they went five without a win was back in March 2015.



Roma have also failed to win their last four away Serie A games (D3 L1), scoring just two goals.



Roma are the only team yet to earn a point from trailing situations this season, while in contrast, no team has lost more points from winning positions than Sampdoria (13).



Sampdoria have trailed for fewer minutes at home than any other team in Serie A this season (58).



​Gastón Ramírez has provided the most Serie A assists to a single teammate this season: six of his eight assists have been for Fabio Quagliarella.



​Stephan El Shaarawy has been involved in four of Roma’s last eight Serie A goals.

Fabio Quagliarella has had a hand in 10 of Sampdoria’s last 13 league goals (eight goals, two assists).



