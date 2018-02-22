Sampdoria want to increase release clause of Newcastle target Praet
04 May at 12:50Serie A giants Sampdoria are looking to increase the release clause of Newcastle United target Dennis Praet, amidst interest from a host of other clubs, Gazzetta dello Sport understand.
The 23-year-old Praet joined Sampdoria from Anderlecht in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of 10 million euros. And the midfielder has impressed since joining, attracting interest from a host of clubs across Europe. He has made 29 times in the Serie A, scoring once and assisting three times.
Gazzetta dello Sport understand that it isn't just Newcastle who are after Praet, Juventus, Roma and Sevilla too are after the midfielder. And while Sampdoria know that, they intent to increase or cancel the player's release clause.
The midfielder has a 26 million euros release clause and his current deal runs out in the summer of 2021. Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero is aware that they will make maximum profit if they remove the release clause and hand him a new deal that has a higher release clause, as they feel that Praet is worth more than 26 million euros.
