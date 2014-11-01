Sampdoria weigh up move for Valencia starlet

Sampdoria are determined not to lose any of their major stars during this month’s transfer window, though that has not stopped them working on signing some potential jewels of the future. While there will be no big spending due to financial constraints, the Blucerchiati are keeping an eye on the situation of teenage Valencia centre-back Carlos Badal.



The 18-year-old has been playing in the Spanish third division with the Mestalla outfit’s B team this season, and his performances have attracted interest from several big clubs. Indeed, Chelsea have also been tracking his progress, while Dutch side AZ Alkmaar are also keen on the idea of signing him.



The Eredivisie team know that they will face competition for him, with his agent Eric Spranger having told Elf Voetbal: “Yes, Sampdoria have asked me about the player.” So, there we have it. No major incomings this winter for Marco Giampaolo’s squad, but they are continuing to work towards the future.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)