Sampdoria have scored in each of their last six league games against Inter Milan (W3 D1 L2).



Sampdoria are unbeaten in their last three home league matches against Inter Milan, the last time they went four Serie A games without a defeat at Ferraris stadium against the Black and Blues was back in 1963.



Sampdoria have collected 14 points in their last six home league games (W4, D2). Their last defeat at Ferraris stadium was back in December 2017 (vs Sassuolo).



No team has drawn 0-0 more times than Inter Milan in Serie A this season (4).



In general, only Torino (12) have drawn more matches than Inter Milan in the current Serie A season (10).



Sampdoria have scored eight goals via substitutes in Serie A this season, more than any other team.



The last goal scored by an Inter player away from home and from open play was against Cagliari in November.